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    Rees Training Center hosts Armed Forces Day 2026 [Image 47 of 48]

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    Rees Training Center hosts Armed Forces Day 2026

    HERMISTON, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2026

    Photo by John Hughel 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    The second annual Armed Forces Day ceremony at the Rees Training Center on May 16, 2026, featured a wide array of static displays of military vehicles, community vendors, patriotic presentations, and historical exhibits. Armed Forces Day was established in 1949 by President Harry S. Truman to honor Americans serving in all branches of the military, replacing the separate Army, Navy, and Air Force Days. President John F. Kennedy officially designated the holiday in 1962. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 20:12
    Photo ID: 9702205
    VIRIN: 260516-Z-CH590-1744
    Resolution: 5993x3941
    Size: 5.6 MB
    Location: HERMISTON, OREGON, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rees Training Center hosts Armed Forces Day 2026 [Image 48 of 48], by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Rees Training Center hosts the annual Oregon National Guard Combat Marksmanship Match and Armed Forces Day
    Rees Training Center hosts the annual Oregon National Guard Combat Marksmanship Match and Armed Forces Day
    Rees Training Center hosts the annual Oregon National Guard Combat Marksmanship Match and Armed Forces Day
    Rees Training Center hosts the annual Oregon National Guard Combat Marksmanship Match and Armed Forces Day
    Rees Training Center hosts the annual Oregon National Guard Combat Marksmanship Match and Armed Forces Day
    Rees Training Center hosts the annual Oregon National Guard Combat Marksmanship Match and Armed Forces Day
    Rees Training Center hosts the annual Oregon National Guard Combat Marksmanship Match and Armed Forces Day
    Rees Training Center hosts the annual Oregon National Guard Combat Marksmanship Match and Armed Forces Day
    Rees Training Center hosts the annual Oregon National Guard Combat Marksmanship Match and Armed Forces Day
    Rees Training Center hosts the annual Oregon National Guard Combat Marksmanship Match and Armed Forces Day
    Rees Training Center hosts the annual Oregon National Guard Combat Marksmanship Match and Armed Forces Day
    Rees Training Center hosts the annual Oregon National Guard Combat Marksmanship Match and Armed Forces Day
    Rees Training Center hosts the annual Oregon National Guard Combat Marksmanship Match and Armed Forces Day
    Rees Training Center hosts the annual Oregon National Guard Combat Marksmanship Match and Armed Forces Day
    Rees Training Center hosts the annual Oregon National Guard Combat Marksmanship Match and Armed Forces Day
    Rees Training Center hosts the annual Oregon National Guard Combat Marksmanship Match and Armed Forces Day
    Rees Training Center hosts the annual Oregon National Guard Combat Marksmanship Match and Armed Forces Day
    Rees Training Center hosts the annual Oregon National Guard Combat Marksmanship Match and Armed Forces Day
    Rees Training Center hosts the annual Oregon National Guard Combat Marksmanship Match and Armed Forces Day
    Rees Training Center hosts the annual Oregon National Guard Combat Marksmanship Match and Armed Forces Day
    Rees Training Center hosts the annual Oregon National Guard Combat Marksmanship Match and Armed Forces Day
    Rees Training Center hosts the annual Oregon National Guard Combat Marksmanship Match and Armed Forces Day
    Rees Training Center hosts the annual Oregon National Guard Combat Marksmanship Match and Armed Forces Day
    Rees Training Center hosts the annual Oregon National Guard Combat Marksmanship Match and Armed Forces Day
    Rees Training Center hosts the annual Oregon National Guard Combat Marksmanship Match and Armed Forces Day
    Rees Training Center hosts the annual Oregon National Guard Combat Marksmanship Match and Armed Forces Day
    Rees Training Center hosts the annual Oregon National Guard Combat Marksmanship Match and Armed Forces Day
    Rees Training Center hosts the annual Oregon National Guard Combat Marksmanship Match and Armed Forces Day
    Rees Training Center hosts the annual Oregon National Guard Combat Marksmanship Match and Armed Forces Day
    Rees Training Center hosts Armed Forces Day 2026
    Rees Training Center hosts Armed Forces Day 2026
    Rees Training Center hosts Armed Forces Day 2026
    Rees Training Center hosts Armed Forces Day 2026
    Rees Training Center hosts Armed Forces Day 2026
    Rees Training Center hosts Armed Forces Day 2026
    Rees Training Center hosts Armed Forces Day 2026
    Rees Training Center hosts Armed Forces Day 2026
    Rees Training Center hosts Armed Forces Day 2026
    Rees Training Center hosts the annual Oregon National Guard Combat Marksmanship Match and Armed Forces Day
    Rees Training Center hosts the annual Oregon National Guard Combat Marksmanship Match and Armed Forces Day
    Rees Training Center hosts the annual Oregon National Guard Combat Marksmanship Match and Armed Forces Day
    Rees Training Center hosts the annual Oregon National Guard Combat Marksmanship Match and Armed Forces Day
    Rees Training Center hosts the annual Oregon National Guard Combat Marksmanship Match and Armed Forces Day
    Rees Training Center hosts the annual Oregon National Guard Combat Marksmanship Match and Armed Forces Day
    Rees Training Center hosts the annual Oregon National Guard Combat Marksmanship Match and Armed Forces Day
    Rees Training Center hosts Armed Forces Day 2026
    Rees Training Center hosts Armed Forces Day 2026
    Rees Training Center hosts Armed Forces Day 2026

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    Rees Training Center hosts the annual Oregon National Guard Combat Marksmanship Match and Armed Forces Day

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    Armed Forces Day
    U.S. National Guard
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    Oregon National Guard

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