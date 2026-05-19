Rees Training Center hosts the annual Oregon National Guard Combat Marksmanship Match and Armed Forces Day

Photo By John Hughel | Chief Warrant Officer 5 Lenora L. Landwehr, Oregon State Command Chief Warrant Officer (left), and Brig. Gen. Alan R. Gronewold, Adjutant General, Oregon (right), enjoys a lighter conversation after finishing the three-gun part of the annual Combat Marksmanship Training Exercise, or “TAG Match,” held at the Rees Training, near Hermiston, Oregon, on May 15, 2026. Over 125 competitors took part in the rivalry, which featured rifle, pistol, and shotgun events, made even more challenging by windy conditions. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel) see less | View Image Page

Oregon Army and Air National Guardsmen participated in the annual Combat Marksmanship Training Exercise, or “TAG Match,” held as part of the Armed Forces Day celebration at the Rees Training Center near Hermiston, Oregon, and concluded on Saturday, May 16, 2026. Over 125 Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen took part in the completion, with the awards being presented by Brig. Gen. Alan R. Gronewold, Adjutant General, Oregon, during the festivities of Armed Forces Day.

The “TAG Match” is a shooting competition open to all Oregon Army and Air National Guard members to improve combat marksmanship, build camaraderie, and give the top shooters a chance to earn distinguished pistol and rifle badges for their military uniforms. The TAG match offers both novice and experienced shooters a series of challenging courses of fire to test their marksmanship capabilities.

“Marksmanship is a Warrior Skill. It demands discipline, patience, physical control, and mental focus.” Gronewold said while presenting awards to service members who endured the windy conditions during the three-day event. “Whether it was in the three-gun, practical rifle, speed pistol, or Cascade Cup – our Soldiers and Airmen are trained, ready, and capable. Those of you receiving awards this afternoon, congratulations.”

Each course of fire tests competitors, demanding speed and precision as they face the pressure of ticking clocks and weapons proficiency. While the scoring and standards are the same every year, organizers add new challenges that mirror real-world shooting situations, so every competition feels different. This year, steady winds and sudden strong gusts made things even tougher.

Among the first-time competitors was Sgt. Reese Kern, a Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic with the 641st Aviation. Five years into his service with the Oregon Army National Guard, Kern also hones his skills as an electrician apprentice when he’s not in uniform.

Kern’s dedication paid off in a big way over the three-day event, earning him the High Pistol Novice award and a coveted spot in the ‘Governor’s 20’ for both rifle and pistol.

“I started hunting in my late teens when a buddy got me interested in it,” he said, still caught up in being recognized for his achievements, while hoping to encourage unit members in the future. “Yeah, they'd better be out here next year - and see if they and ‘school me'."

Earning a place among Oregon’s top 10 pistol and top 10 rifle shooters is no small feat. Those who qualify receive the prestigious Governor’s 20 Tab, proudly displayed on the left sleeve of their combat uniform beneath badges such as Special Forces, Sapper, Ranger, or Honor Guard.

“Events like these don’t run themselves, and there has been a tremendous amount of work behind the scenes to ensure both events,” Gronewold said, as he noted the weeks of planning for both the marksmanship match and Armed Forces Day events. “So thank you to the team here at Rees Training Center for all your work bringing the community together, from our speakers, to our vendors and reenactors, and to the 249th Regional Training Institute and SARS team who planned, developed, and executed this marksmanship competition.”

Hermiston Mayor Doug Primmer took the stage as an honored speaker, reflecting on the strong and evolving partnership between the local community and the military.

“Today, the relationship between the City of Hermiston and the Rees Training Center is a vital asset to our region’s economy and identity. Over 60 million has already been invested into the construction of barracks, dining facilities, and training,” Primmer said. “But the present reality goes deeper than just military drills. The Rees Training Center has woven itself into the fabric of our civilian community. It hosts innovative educational programs like STARBASE, where local elementary students participate in hands-on STEAM, learning right here on base.”

These modern government-to-government collaborations have opened new economic corridors for local businesses and enabled long-term growth planning, Primmer noted. He also touched on the ecological management of the vast facility since the chemical weapons were completely destroyed with the closure of the U.S. Army Umatilla Chemical Depot in 2012. Following the base closure, the opportunity to repurpose the land began in September 2022, and the former depot entered operational phase as the Raymond F. Ress Training Center.

“Leaving behind a vast landscape rich with potential. The Rees Training Center works in active participation with the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation to manage environmental resources,” Primmer said. “This work helps protect native wildlife and preserve history, such as the Western Burrowing Owl.”

During his formal remarks, Maj. Gen. (ret.) Raymond F. Rees congratulated participants in the marksmanship match and provided historical context regarding Armed Forces Day, a federal observance held annually on the third Saturday of May to honor individuals currently serving in all branches of the U.S. military.

“On July 4th this year, we will celebrate our nation’s 250th birthday – 250 years since the Declaration of Independence. That independence was achieved through the heroic action of our Soldiers, Sailors, and Marines,” Rees said, speaking not only to the service members and their families in attendance, but also to those civilian members in the communities around Eastern Oregon who took part in the day’s activities," Rees said. "Today, we are celebrating our armed forces to demonstrate our appreciation for our men and women who serve our nation, and I want to take this opportunity to include my appreciation for the men and women who serve in our Oregon Army and Air National Guard."

This year’s event marked the Oregon National Guard’s second consecutive Armed Forces Day celebration at the Rees Training Center. Attendees explored an array of military vehicle displays, browsed community vendor booths, and wandered through historical exhibits. The 1940s architecture lent the festivities a sense of timelessness, with many of the original brick buildings still being used for present-day missions.

“One of the foundational aspects of our defense establishment is respect for and perpetuation of the Citizen-Soldier role. In fact, it is so revered that it is enshrined in the Constitution. I often say that there is more ink in the militia or today’s modern National Guard than in the Constitution, than in the Army and Navy combined,” Rees said.

So, why should we celebrate the modern militia or modern National Guard on Armed Forces Day?” Rees asked aloud. He noted that Article I, Section 8, grants Congress the power to legislate on a wide range of national matters, including taxation, defense, and commerce. That even now, after 250 years, they are still preserved in the United States Constitution.

“Congress shall have the power to provide for calling forth the militia, to execute the laws of the union,” Rees said, as he recited key aspects of Article 1. “To suppress insurrections and repel invasions. To provide for organizing, arming, and disciplining the militia, and for governing such part of them as may be employed in the service of the United States, reserving to the states respectively.”

He spotlighted the Oregon National Guard’s recent history, noting how Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen have stepped up to serve in major global conflicts.

“In the last 30 years, the Oregon National Guard has served in Desert Storm, Iraq, Afghanistan, Kosovo, Bosnia, and just a month ago, right here at this training center, the 442nd Engineer Detachment of the Oregon National Guard completed their pre-deployment training as they are now on their way to Djibouti in the Horn of Africa.”

Armed Forces Day helps reflect that resolute spirit of service that has shaped many generations of Americans. By honoring this day each year, we help future generations understand the courage and sacrifices of those who have defended the United States and its democratic values.