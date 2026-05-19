Rees Training Center hosts the annual Oregon National Guard Combat Marksmanship Match and Armed Forces Day

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Brigadier General Alan R. Gronewold, Adjutant General of Oregon (center), pauses for a photo with Oregon Army National Guard Col. Nathan Shires (left) and Staff Sgt. Michael Prill (right), the Top Open Team, won the category during the annual Combat Marksmanship Training Exercise, or “TAG Match,” held as part of the Armed Forces Day celebration at the Rees Training Center near Hermiston, Oregon, on May 16, 2026. Over 125 competitors took part in the rivalry, which featured rifle, pistol, and shotgun events and was made even more challenging by windy conditions. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)