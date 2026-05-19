21st TSC Memorial Day Ceremony 2026

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U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 39th Transportation Battalion, 16th Sustainment Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, render a 21-gun salute during the 21st TSC Memorial Day ceremony at Panzer Field on Panzer Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany, May 21, 2026. Memorial Day was established on May 5, 1868, originally known as "Decoration Day," to decorate the graves of Civil War soldiers with flowers. It was later officially recognized as a federal holiday and moved to the last Monday in May by an Act of Congress in 1971. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Kadence Connors)