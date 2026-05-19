21st TSC Memorial Day Ceremony 2026

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U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 39th Transportation Battalion, 16th Sustainment Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command prepare to render a 21-gun salute during the 21st TSC Memorial Day Ceremony hosted at Panzer Field on Panzer Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany, May 21, 2026. A 21-gun salute is the highest military honor used to salute national flags, heads of state, and commemorate fallen heroes. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Kadence Connors)