U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 39th Transportation Battalion, 16th Sustainment Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command prepare to render a 21-gun salute during the 21st TSC Memorial Day Ceremony hosted at Panzer Field on Panzer Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany, May 21, 2026. A 21-gun salute is the highest military honor used to salute national flags, heads of state, and commemorate fallen heroes. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Kadence Connors)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 08:43
|Photo ID:
|9700340
|VIRIN:
|260521-A-IR446-1004
|Resolution:
|4359x2906
|Size:
|3.7 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 21st TSC Memorial Day Ceremony 2026 [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Kadence Connors, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.