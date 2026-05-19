U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 39th Transportation Battalion, 16th Sustainment Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, prepare to render a 21-gun salute during the 21st TSC Memorial Day ceremony at Panzer Field on Panzer Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany, May 21, 2026. The ceremony honors the 21st TSC’s fallen service members and all U.S. military personnel who died in service to the nation. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Kadence Connors)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 08:41
|Photo ID:
|9700341
|VIRIN:
|260521-A-IR446-1005
|Resolution:
|5387x3591
|Size:
|5.79 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 21st TSC Memorial Day Ceremony 2026 [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Kadence Connors, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.