21st TSC Memorial Day Ceremony 2026

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Michael B. Lalor, commanding general, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, speaks during the 21st TSC Memorial Day ceremony at Panzer Field on Panzer Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany, May 21, 2026. Lalor said the ceremony was held to remember and honor the fallen and ensure their sacrifice is never forgotten. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Kadence Connors)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 08:48
|Photo ID:
|9700337
|VIRIN:
|260521-A-IR446-1003
|Resolution:
|2326x1551
|Size:
|922.17 KB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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