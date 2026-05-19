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    21st TSC Memorial Day Ceremony 2026 [Image 2 of 5]

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    21st TSC Memorial Day Ceremony 2026

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    05.20.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Kadence Connors 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Michael B. Lalor, commanding general, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, speaks during the 21st TSC Memorial Day ceremony at Panzer Field on Panzer Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany, May 21, 2026. Lalor said the ceremony was held to remember and honor the fallen and ensure their sacrifice is never forgotten. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Kadence Connors)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 08:48
    Photo ID: 9700337
    VIRIN: 260521-A-IR446-1003
    Resolution: 2326x1551
    Size: 922.17 KB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 21st TSC Memorial Day Ceremony 2026 [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Kadence Connors, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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