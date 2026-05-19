21st TSC honors fallen Soldiers during Memorial Day ceremony

Photo By Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon | Wreaths placed by subordinate units and leaders of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command rest at the command memorial during a Memorial Day ceremony at Panzer Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany, May 21, 2026. The ceremony honored 34 fallen Soldiers from across the command with wreath-laying, a reading of the names of the fallen, a 34-second moment of silence, a 21-gun salute and the playing of taps. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon | Wreaths placed by subordinate units and leaders of the 21st Theater Sustainment...... read more read more

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany — Soldiers, families, civilians, and senior leaders from the 21st Theater Sustainment Command gathered at Panzer Kaserne, Germany, for a Memorial Day ceremony honoring 34 fallen Soldiers from across the command.

The ceremony included wreath-laying by 21st TSC leaders and subordinate units, a 34-second moment of silence, a 21-gun salute, and the playing of taps.

Maj. Gen. Michael B. Lalor, commanding general of the 21st TSC, said Memorial Day serves a different purpose than other military observances.

“Veterans Day is a time to pause and thank all of those who have worn the uniform, our service members, past and present, and rightfully so,” Lalor said. “But Memorial Day is different.”

Lalor said Memorial Day is dedicated to remembering service members who gave what President Abraham Lincoln called “the last full measure of devotion.”

“Taking time to seriously reflect, mourn, and memorialize loss is profoundly different from Veterans Day,” Lalor said. During the ceremony, Lalor reflected on the 34 Soldiers from 21st TSC formations who died in support of operations between 2004 and 2012.

“As a command, we are no stranger to loss,” Lalor said. “Today, we speak the names of 34 specific heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving in organizations inside the 21st TSC.”

Lalor also highlighted the personal stories behind the names, including Soldiers from across the United States who left behind families, teammates, and communities.

“These Soldiers represented every part of America,” Lalor said.

Following the remarks, 21st TSC command teams laid wreaths at the memorial as the names of the 34 fallen Soldiers were read aloud. A 34-second moment of silence followed, one second for each fallen Soldier, before a 21-gun salute echoed across the parade field and taps were played.

Lalor said those honored during the ceremony cannot ask for thanks, but their sacrifice demands remembrance.

“They left behind spouses, children, parents, and teammates who feel their absence today and who carry the weight of loss for the rest of their lives,” Lalor said. “We absolutely owe it to them to carry their legacy forward in everything we do.”