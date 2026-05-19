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    Sharing a Meal, Sharing a Moment [Image 6 of 6]

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    Sharing a Meal, Sharing a Moment

    ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Amy Lovgren 

    133rd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., talks to families and friends of deployed U.S. Air Force Airmen at a Serving Our Troops event in St. Paul, Minn., May 9, 2026. The event, hosted by Serving Our Troops, provided a meal and encouraged them to reach out to their deployed Airmen and have a family meal together via FaceTime or phone call.
    (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. David Reynertson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 08:45
    Photo ID: 9700336
    VIRIN: 260509-Z-DT397-1404
    Resolution: 3300x2550
    Size: 3.06 MB
    Location: ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Sharing a Meal, Sharing a Moment [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Amy Lovgren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Serving Our Troops
    Minnesota Air National Guard
    133rd Airlift Wing
    Air National Guard
    Minnesota National Guard

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