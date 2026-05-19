Sharing a Meal, Sharing a Moment

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Family and friends of deployed U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 133rd Airlift Wing gathered for a meal in St. Paul, Minn., May 9, 2026. The event, hosted by Serving Our Troops, provided a meal and encouraged them to reach out to their deployed Airmen and have a family meal together via FaceTime or phone call.

(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. David Reynertson)