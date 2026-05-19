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    Sharing a Meal, Sharing a Moment [Image 3 of 6]

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    Sharing a Meal, Sharing a Moment

    ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Amy Lovgren 

    133rd Airlift Wing

    Family and friends of deployed U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 133rd Airlift Wing gathered for a meal in St. Paul, Minn., May 9, 2026. The event, hosted by Serving Our Troops, provided a meal and encouraged them to reach out to their deployed Airmen and have a family meal together via FaceTime or phone call.
    (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. David Reynertson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 08:44
    Photo ID: 9700326
    VIRIN: 260509-Z-DT397-1148
    Resolution: 3300x2550
    Size: 2.9 MB
    Location: ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Sharing a Meal, Sharing a Moment [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Amy Lovgren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Serving Our Troops
    Minnesota Air National Guard
    133rd Airlift Wing
    Air National Guard
    Minnesota National Guard

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