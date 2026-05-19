Family and friends of deployed U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 133rd Airlift Wing gathered for a meal in St. Paul, Minn., May 9, 2026. The event, hosted by Serving Our Troops, provided a meal and encouraged them to reach out to their deployed Airmen and have a family meal together via FaceTime or phone call.
(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. David Reynertson)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 08:43
|Photo ID:
|9700318
|VIRIN:
|260509-Z-DT397-1061
|Resolution:
|3300x2550
|Size:
|2.73 MB
|Location:
|ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sharing a Meal, Sharing a Moment [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Amy Lovgren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Sharing a Meal, Sharing a Moment
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