A U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter assigned to 3rd Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, takes flight to target engagements during aerial gunnery at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, South Korea, May 19, 2026. This training refines weapons proficiency, enhances aircrew coordination, and ensures units maintain the capability to provide accurate and responsive aerial support in combat operations. (U.S. Army photo by Richard Kim)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 04:54
|Photo ID:
|9700109
|VIRIN:
|260519-A-YG332-1105
|Resolution:
|6972x4648
|Size:
|3.52 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|3
This work, 3-2 GSAB conducts Aerial Gunnery exercise [Image 20 of 20], by Richard Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.