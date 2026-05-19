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    3-2 GSAB conducts Aerial Gunnery exercise [Image 10 of 20]

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    3-2 GSAB conducts Aerial Gunnery exercise

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.18.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, conduct live-fire training during aerial gunnery at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, South Korea, May 19, 2026. The training builds weapons proficiency, enhances crew coordination and ensures Soldiers' readiness when supporting aviation operations in any environment. (U.S. Army photo courtesy of Cpl. Kim SiHun)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 04:54
    Photo ID: 9700083
    VIRIN: 260519-A-A1109-1207
    Resolution: 6374x4247
    Size: 8.48 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 3

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    3-2 GSAB conducts Aerial Gunnery exercise
    3-2 GSAB conducts Aerial Gunnery exercise
    3-2 GSAB conducts Aerial Gunnery exercise
    3-2 GSAB conducts Aerial Gunnery exercise
    3-2 GSAB conducts Aerial Gunnery exercise
    3-2 GSAB conducts Aerial Gunnery exercise
    3-2 GSAB conducts Aerial Gunnery exercise
    3-2 GSAB conducts Aerial Gunnery exercise
    3-2 GSAB conducts Aerial Gunnery exercise
    3-2 GSAB conducts Aerial Gunnery exercise
    3-2 GSAB conducts Aerial Gunnery exercise
    3-2 GSAB conducts Aerial Gunnery exercise
    3-2 GSAB conducts Aerial Gunnery exercise
    3-2 GSAB conducts Aerial Gunnery exercise

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    2nd Infantry Division
    2ID
    Eighth Army
    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade
    2CAB

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