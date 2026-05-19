3-2 GSAB conducts Aerial Gunnery exercise

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U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, conduct live-fire training during aerial gunnery at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, South Korea, May 19, 2026. The training builds weapons proficiency, enhances crew coordination and ensures Soldiers' readiness when supporting aviation operations in any environment. (U.S. Army photo courtesy of Cpl. Kim SiHun)