3-2 GSAB conducts Aerial Gunnery exercise

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A U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter assigned to 3rd Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, prepares to land following target engagements during aerial gunnery at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, South Korea, May 18, 2026. This training refines weapons proficiency, enhances aircrew coordination, and ensures units maintain the capability to provide accurate and responsive aerial support in combat operations. (U.S. Army photo by Richard Kim)