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    3-2 GSAB conducts Aerial Gunnery exercise [Image 7 of 20]

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    3-2 GSAB conducts Aerial Gunnery exercise

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.17.2026

    Photo by Richard Kim 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 4th Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, perform operation checks of a small unmanned aircraft system during an aerial gunnery exercise at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, May 18, 2026. This training refines weapons proficiency, enhances aircrew coordination, and ensures units maintain the capability to provide accurate and responsive aerial support in combat operations. (U.S. Army photo by Richard Kim)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 04:54
    Photo ID: 9700099
    VIRIN: 260518-A-YG332-1002
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 14.54 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 3

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    This work, 3-2 GSAB conducts Aerial Gunnery exercise [Image 20 of 20], by Richard Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    3-2 GSAB conducts Aerial Gunnery exercise
    3-2 GSAB conducts Aerial Gunnery exercise
    3-2 GSAB conducts Aerial Gunnery exercise
    3-2 GSAB conducts Aerial Gunnery exercise
    3-2 GSAB conducts Aerial Gunnery exercise
    3-2 GSAB conducts Aerial Gunnery exercise
    3-2 GSAB conducts Aerial Gunnery exercise
    3-2 GSAB conducts Aerial Gunnery exercise
    3-2 GSAB conducts Aerial Gunnery exercise
    3-2 GSAB conducts Aerial Gunnery exercise

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    2nd Infantry Division
    2ID
    Eighth Army
    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade
    2CAB

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