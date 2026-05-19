(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    210th Field Artillery Brigade Soldiers participate in E3B train-up week one [Image 12 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    210th Field Artillery Brigade Soldiers participate in E3B train-up week one

    CAMP CASEY, SOUTH KOREA

    05.19.2026

    Photo by Spc. Bilal Brooks 

    210th Field Artillery Brigade

    U.S. Army PFC Wyatt Bodey, mortarman assigned to 2nd Battalion, 1st Infantry Regiment, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, prepares a grenade during combat lane training as part of Expert Infantry, Soldier and Field Medical Badge train-up week one, Camp Casey, South Korea, May 20, 2026. The E3B tests Soldiers’ physical and mental abilities through rigorous tasks, aiming to enhance readiness, efficiency and proficiency in their respective fields. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Bilal Brooks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 00:37
    Photo ID: 9699820
    VIRIN: 260519-A-CI502-6177
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.11 MB
    Location: CAMP CASEY, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210th Field Artillery Brigade Soldiers participate in E3B train-up week one [Image 13 of 13], by SPC Bilal Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    210th Field Artillery Brigade Soldiers participate in E3B train-up week one
    210th Field Artillery Brigade Soldiers participate in E3B train-up week one
    210th Field Artillery Brigade Soldiers participate in E3B train-up week one
    210th Field Artillery Brigade Soldiers participate in E3B train-up week one
    210th Field Artillery Brigade Soldiers participate in E3B train-up week one
    210th Field Artillery Brigade Soldiers participate in E3B train-up week one
    210th Field Artillery Brigade Soldiers participate in E3B train-up week one
    210th Field Artillery Brigade Soldiers participate in E3B train-up week one
    210th Field Artillery Brigade Soldiers participate in E3B train-up week one
    210th Field Artillery Brigade Soldiers participate in E3B train-up week one
    210th Field Artillery Brigade Soldiers participate in E3B train-up week one
    210th Field Artillery Brigade Soldiers participate in E3B train-up week one
    210th Field Artillery Brigade Soldiers participate in E3B train-up week one

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery