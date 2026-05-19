U.S. Army Soldiers conduct medical lane training during Expert Infantry, Soldier and Field Medical Badge train-up week one, Camp Casey, South Korea, May 20, 2026. The E3B tests Soldiers’ physical and mental abilities through rigorous tasks, aiming to enhance readiness, efficiency and proficiency in their respective fields. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Bilal Brooks)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 00:37
|Photo ID:
|9699815
|VIRIN:
|260519-A-CI502-9670
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|6.1 MB
|Location:
|CAMP CASEY, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 210th Field Artillery Brigade Soldiers participate in E3B train-up week one [Image 13 of 13], by SPC Bilal Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.