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    210th Field Artillery Brigade Soldiers participate in E3B train-up week one [Image 1 of 13]

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    210th Field Artillery Brigade Soldiers participate in E3B train-up week one

    CAMP CASEY, SOUTH KOREA

    05.16.2026

    Photo by Spc. Bilal Brooks 

    210th Field Artillery Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 210th Field Artillery Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, conduct the run portion of the Expert Physical Fitness Assessment during Expert Infantry, Soldier and Field Medical Badge train-up week one, Camp Casey, South Korea, May 18, 2026. The E3B tests Soldiers’ physical and mental abilities through rigorous tasks, aiming to enhance readiness, efficiency and proficiency in their respective fields. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Bilal Brooks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 00:37
    Photo ID: 9699801
    VIRIN: 260516-A-CI502-7882
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 13.51 MB
    Location: CAMP CASEY, KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210th Field Artillery Brigade Soldiers participate in E3B train-up week one [Image 13 of 13], by SPC Bilal Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    210th Field Artillery Brigade Soldiers participate in E3B train-up week one
    210th Field Artillery Brigade Soldiers participate in E3B train-up week one
    210th Field Artillery Brigade Soldiers participate in E3B train-up week one
    210th Field Artillery Brigade Soldiers participate in E3B train-up week one
    210th Field Artillery Brigade Soldiers participate in E3B train-up week one
    210th Field Artillery Brigade Soldiers participate in E3B train-up week one
    210th Field Artillery Brigade Soldiers participate in E3B train-up week one
    210th Field Artillery Brigade Soldiers participate in E3B train-up week one
    210th Field Artillery Brigade Soldiers participate in E3B train-up week one
    210th Field Artillery Brigade Soldiers participate in E3B train-up week one
    210th Field Artillery Brigade Soldiers participate in E3B train-up week one
    210th Field Artillery Brigade Soldiers participate in E3B train-up week one
    210th Field Artillery Brigade Soldiers participate in E3B train-up week one

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