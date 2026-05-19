210th Field Artillery Brigade Soldiers participate in E3B train-up week one

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U.S. Army Soldier Luis Rivera, CBRN specialist assigned to 2nd Battalion, 1st Infantry Regiment, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, moves through a combat lane during Expert Infantry, Soldier and Field Medical Badge train-up week one, Camp Casey, South Korea, May 20, 2026. The E3B tests Soldiers’ physical and mental abilities through rigorous tasks, aiming to enhance readiness, efficiency and proficiency in their respective fields. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Bilal Brooks)