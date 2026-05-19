210th Field Artillery Brigade Soldiers participate in E3B train-up week one

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U.S. Army Cpl. Jae Hyun Kwon, a Korean Augmentation to the U.S. Army Soldier assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 210th Field Artillery Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, conducts shoulder-fired weapon system training during Expert Infantry, Soldier and Field Medical Badge train-up week one, Camp Casey, South Korea, May 20, 2026. The E3B tests Soldiers’ physical and mental abilities through rigorous tasks, aiming to enhance readiness, efficiency and proficiency in their respective fields. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Bilal Brooks)