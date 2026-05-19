FCLP Media Day

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260515-N-NA545-1078

Japanese media representatives photograph a U.S. Navy An F/A-18F Super Hornet, assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 195 and attached to Carrier Air Wing Five (CVW-5) as the aircraft conducts field carrier landing practice (FCLP) at Iwo To, Japan, May 115, 2026. FCLP is a required flight training for pilot qualification and proficiency before aircraft carrier operations, ensuring warfighting readiness in support of regional security and stability in the U.S. Indo Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dyxan K. Williams)