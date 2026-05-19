FCLP Media Day

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260515-N-NA545-1367

Distinguished visitors from the Government of Japan, U.S. Service Members, and U.S. Department of War civilians pose for a photo in front of U.S. Navy A-18G Growler, assigned to Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 141 and attached to Carrier Air Wing Five (CVW-5) as the aircraft field carrier landing practice (FCLP) Japan, May 15, 2026. FCLP is a required flight training for pilot qualification and proficiency before aircraft carrier operations, ensuring warfighting readiness in support of regional security and stability in the U.S. Indo Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd

Class Dyxan K. Williams)