FCLP Media Day

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260511-N-NA545-1433

An EA-18G Growler assigned to Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 141, attached to Carrier Air Wing Five (CVW-5) takes off during a field carrier landing practice (FCLP) at Iwo To, Japan, May 11, 2026. FCLP is a required flight training for pilot qualification and proficiency that precedes aircraft carrier operations, ensuring warfighting readiness in support of regional security and stability in the U.S. Indo Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dyxan K. Williams)