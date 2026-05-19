260515-N-NA545-1028
An F/A-18F Super Hornet assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 102, attached to Carrier Air Wing Five (CVW-5) conducts field carrier landing practice (FCLP) at Iwo To,
Japan, May 15, 2026. FCLP is a required flight training for pilot qualification and proficiency before that precedes aircraft carrier operations, ensuring warfighting readiness in support of regional security and stability in the U.S. Indo Pacific region.
(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dyxan K. Williams)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 20:23
|Photo ID:
|9699391
|VIRIN:
|260515-N-NA545-1028
|Resolution:
|6732x4490
|Size:
|1.93 MB
|Location:
|IWO TO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FCLP Media Day [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Dyxan Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.