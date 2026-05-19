FCLP Media Day

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260515-N-NA545-1227

Carrier Air Wing Five (CVW-5) Deputy Commander Capt. Daniel O’Hara, right, explains to Iwakuni City Mayor FUKADA Yoshihiko, left, how pilots fly during a field carrier landing

practice (FCLP) at Iwo To, Japan, May 15, 2026. FCLP is a required flight training for pilot qualification and proficiency before aircraft carrier operations, ensuring warfighting

readiness in support of regional security and stability in the U.S. Indo Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dyxan K. Williams)