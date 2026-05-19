260515-N-NA545-1227
Carrier Air Wing Five (CVW-5) Deputy Commander Capt. Daniel O’Hara, right, explains to Iwakuni City Mayor FUKADA Yoshihiko, left, how pilots fly during a field carrier landing
practice (FCLP) at Iwo To, Japan, May 15, 2026. FCLP is a required flight training for pilot qualification and proficiency before aircraft carrier operations, ensuring warfighting
readiness in support of regional security and stability in the U.S. Indo Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dyxan K. Williams)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 20:23
|Photo ID:
|9699387
|VIRIN:
|260515-N-NA545-1227
|Resolution:
|7609x5075
|Size:
|2.03 MB
|Location:
|IWO TO, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FCLP Media Day [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Dyxan Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.