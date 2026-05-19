Dedicated Crew Chief Ceremony: Pride, Tradition and Readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Brandon Shroyer, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, delivers closing remarks during a dedicated crew chief ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 7, 2026. The 660th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron honored 48 crew chiefs and 72 aircrew members during the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)