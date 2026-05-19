Dedicated Crew Chief Ceremony: Pride, Tradition and Readiness

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U.S. Air Force Maj. Patrick Corona, left, 6th Air Refueling Squadron pilot, presents Senior Airman Vance Newvine with his assistant dedicated crew chief certificate during a dedicated crew chief ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 7, 2026. The 660th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron honored 48 crew chiefs and 72 aircrew members during the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)