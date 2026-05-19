U.S. Air Force Maj. Patrick Corona, left, 6th Air Refueling Squadron pilot, presents Senior Airman Vance Newvine with his assistant dedicated crew chief certificate during a dedicated crew chief ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 7, 2026. The 660th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron honored 48 crew chiefs and 72 aircrew members during the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 18:50
|Photo ID:
|9699234
|VIRIN:
|260507-F-OY799-1961
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|7.23 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dedicated Crew Chief Ceremony: Pride, Tradition and Readiness [Image 7 of 7], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Dedicated Crew Chief Ceremony: Pride, Tradition and Readiness
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