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    Dedicated Crew Chief Ceremony: Pride, Tradition and Readiness [Image 2 of 7]

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    Dedicated Crew Chief Ceremony: Pride, Tradition and Readiness

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2026

    Photo by Kenneth Abbate 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Joshua Levine, 60th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander, delivers opening remarks during a dedicated crew chief ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 7, 2026. The 660th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron honored 48 crew chiefs and 72 aircrew members during the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 18:50
    Photo ID: 9699229
    VIRIN: 260507-F-OY799-1842
    Resolution: 5525x3108
    Size: 3.74 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Dedicated Crew Chief Ceremony: Pride, Tradition and Readiness [Image 7 of 7], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Dedicated Crew Chief Ceremony: Pride, Tradition and Readiness
    Dedicated Crew Chief Ceremony: Pride, Tradition and Readiness
    Dedicated Crew Chief Ceremony: Pride, Tradition and Readiness
    Dedicated Crew Chief Ceremony: Pride, Tradition and Readiness
    Dedicated Crew Chief Ceremony: Pride, Tradition and Readiness
    Dedicated Crew Chief Ceremony: Pride, Tradition and Readiness
    Dedicated Crew Chief Ceremony: Pride, Tradition and Readiness

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    USAF
    DCC
    dedicated crew chief
    60 AMXS
    Airmen

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