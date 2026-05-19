Dedicated Crew Chief Ceremony: Pride, Tradition and Readiness

Photo By Kenneth Abbate | U.S. Air Force Col. Patrick Brady-Lee, left, 349th Air Mobility Wing commander,...... read more read more Photo By Kenneth Abbate | U.S. Air Force Col. Patrick Brady-Lee, left, 349th Air Mobility Wing commander, delivers opening remarks during a dedicated crew chief ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 7, 2026. The 660th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron honored 48 crew chiefs and 72 aircrew members during the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate) see less | View Image Page

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. — The 660th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron honored 48 crew chiefs and 72 aircrew members during the inaugural KC-46A Pegasus Dedicated Crew Chief ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 7, 2026.



The dedicated crew chief program is a long-standing U.S. Air Force tradition dating back to World War II. The program assigns a specific crew chief to an individual aircraft, making them directly responsible for its maintenance and readiness.



“This program aims to instill a sense of ownership and pride among crew chiefs, ensuring each aircraft is well maintained and mission ready,” said Maj. Robert Bligh, 660th AMXS commander. “The hard work of these Airmen has elevated them above their peers and earned them the title of dedicated crew chief.”



As part of the program, aircraft receive a dedicated name and heraldry patch, giving maintainers a stronger connection to their assigned aircraft. Leaders said the added identity reinforces pride, professionalism and dedication among maintenance teams.



“The program aligns maintainers with a specific tail number, entrusting them with the care and maintenance of that aircraft,” said Col. Patrick Brady-Lee, 349th Air Mobility Wing commander. “This level of ownership is powerful, that pride is not just commitment, it translates directly to morality and readiness.”



In addition to the Airmen selected as dedicated crew chiefs, several members were chosen to oversee the program’s day-to-day operations. Program managers are expected to serve as skilled technicians and trusted leaders who uphold the program’s standards.



The program took seven months to coordinate and included support from the 660th AMXS, 749th AMXS, and the 6th, 9th and 70th Air Refueling Squadrons. Leaders said the ceremony marked another milestone in Travis Air Force Base’s continued development as a KC-46 main operating base.



“This program will further strengthen ties between maintenance and flying squadrons to ensure readiness in increasingly complex operational environments,” Bligh said.