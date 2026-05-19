Dedicated Crew Chief Ceremony: Pride, Tradition and Readiness

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U.S. Air Force Capt. Megan Atwood, left, 60th Air Mobility Wing executive officer, presents Airman 1st Class Madison Ortiz with her assistant dedicated crew chief certificate during a dedicated crew chief ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 7, 2026. The 660th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron honored 48 crew chiefs and 72 aircrew members during the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)