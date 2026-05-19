Boss Wing command team visits Djibouti

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The 406th Air Expeditionary Wing command team meets with Airmen assigned to the Fire Team during an immersion tour at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, April 11, 2026. The 776th EABS firefighters run daily operations to maintain readiness in case of emergencies such as structure or aircraft fires, injury and other mishaps in a deployed environment (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Sarah Cap)