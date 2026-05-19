Boss Wing command team visits Djibouti

The 406th Air Expeditionary Wing command team engages with 726th Air Mission Support Squadron Airmen during an immersion tour at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, April 11, 2026. The mission of the 776th EMMS is to enable mission success through agile, reliable support, anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jariel Quintana-Contreras)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 07:49
|Photo ID:
|9696952
|VIRIN:
|260511-F-F3253-1002
|Resolution:
|1944x1322
|Size:
|807.37 KB
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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