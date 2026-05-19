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    Boss Wing command team visits Djibouti [Image 1 of 6]

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    Boss Wing command team visits Djibouti

    DJIBOUTI

    04.10.2026

    Photo by Capt. Benjamin Aronson 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    The 406th Air Expeditionary Wing command team receives a briefing from the 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron Explosive Ordnance Team during an immersion tour at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, April 11, 2026. The mission of the 776th EABS is to provide airpower from a secure, durable and flexible installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Sarah Cap)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 07:49
    Photo ID: 9696957
    VIRIN: 260411-F-DT029-6535
    Resolution: 2048x1261
    Size: 779.01 KB
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Boss Wing command team visits Djibouti [Image 6 of 6], by Capt. Benjamin Aronson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Boss Wing command team visits Djibouti
    Boss Wing command team visits Djibouti
    Boss Wing command team visits Djibouti
    Boss Wing command team visits Djibouti
    Boss Wing command team visits Djibouti
    Boss Wing command team visits Djibouti

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    TAGS

    USAFRICOM
    Chabelley Airfield
    EOD
    Africa

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