Boss Wing command team visits Djibouti

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The 406th Air Expeditionary Wing command team receives a briefing from the 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron Medical Flight during an immersion tour at Chabelley Air Field, Djibouti, April 11, 2026. The mission of the 776th EABS is to provide airpower from a secure, durable and flexible installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Sarah Cap)