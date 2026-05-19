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    Boss Wing command team visits Djibouti [Image 2 of 6]

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    Boss Wing command team visits Djibouti

    DJIBOUTI

    04.10.2026

    Photo by Capt. Benjamin Aronson 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Gabriel Brown, 406th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, center, engages with members from the 449th Air Expeditionary Group during a commander immersion tour at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, April 11, 2026. The 449th AEG provides personnel recovery task forces, intra-theater airlift, base operating support integrator, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities, and aircraft launch and recovery elements in support USAFRICOM. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jariel Quintana-Contreras)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 07:49
    Photo ID: 9696950
    VIRIN: 260511-F-F3253-1001
    Resolution: 2048x1536
    Size: 693.42 KB
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Boss Wing command team visits Djibouti [Image 6 of 6], by Capt. Benjamin Aronson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Boss Wing command team visits Djibouti
    Boss Wing command team visits Djibouti
    Boss Wing command team visits Djibouti
    Boss Wing command team visits Djibouti
    Boss Wing command team visits Djibouti
    Boss Wing command team visits Djibouti

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    Camp Lemmonier
    deployed
    Africa
    Boss Wing

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