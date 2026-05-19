Boss Wing command team visits Djibouti

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U.S. Air Force Col. Gabriel Brown, 406th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, center, engages with members from the 449th Air Expeditionary Group during a commander immersion tour at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, April 11, 2026. The 449th AEG provides personnel recovery task forces, intra-theater airlift, base operating support integrator, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities, and aircraft launch and recovery elements in support USAFRICOM. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jariel Quintana-Contreras)