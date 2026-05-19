Tropic Tundra 26 PAR and Recovery scenario

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A finger-tip heart rate monitor displays the heart rate of U.S. Air Force Capt. Logan Loomis, 525th Fighter Squadron flight surgeon, in a post-attack reconnaissance and recovery scenario during exercise Tropic Tundra 26, May 14, 2026. Airmen assigned to the 3rd Wing and 673d Air Base Wing came together to form the 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing to enhance their capabilities to launch and receive F-22 Raptor aircraft and execute Agile Combat Employment operations in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Owen Davies)