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    Tropic Tundra 26 PAR and Recovery scenario [Image 7 of 7]

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    Tropic Tundra 26 PAR and Recovery scenario

    KODIAK, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Owen Davies 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    A finger-tip heart rate monitor displays the heart rate of U.S. Air Force Capt. Logan Loomis, 525th Fighter Squadron flight surgeon, in a post-attack reconnaissance and recovery scenario during exercise Tropic Tundra 26, May 14, 2026. Airmen assigned to the 3rd Wing and 673d Air Base Wing came together to form the 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing to enhance their capabilities to launch and receive F-22 Raptor aircraft and execute Agile Combat Employment operations in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Owen Davies)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 21:13
    Photo ID: 9696481
    VIRIN: 260514-F-IW449-1667
    Resolution: 4393x2923
    Size: 2.73 MB
    Location: KODIAK, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Tropic Tundra 26 PAR and Recovery scenario [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Owen Davies, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Tropic Tundra 26 PAR and Recovery scenario
    Tropic Tundra 26 PAR and Recovery scenario
    Tropic Tundra 26 PAR and Recovery scenario
    Tropic Tundra 26 PAR and Recovery scenario
    Tropic Tundra 26 PAR and Recovery scenario
    Tropic Tundra 26 PAR and Recovery scenario
    Tropic Tundra 26 PAR and Recovery scenario

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    TAGS

    JBER
    PAR
    MRA
    3rd AEW
    ACE
    Alaska

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