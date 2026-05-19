Tropic Tundra 26 PAR and Recovery scenario

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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Andres Chicas, 773 Civil Engineer Squadron Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning technician, uses flags to mark an area surrounding a simulated unexploded ordnance in a post-attack reconnaissance and recovery scenario during exercise Tropic Tundra 26, May 14, 2026. Tropic Tundra is an Alaska-based exercise designed to enhance Mission Ready Airman capabilities and execute Agile Combat Employment operations in remote locations throughout the Alaskan Theater of Operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Owen Davies)