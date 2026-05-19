Tropic Tundra 26 PAR and Recovery scenario

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U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Justin Kiker, 773d Civil Engineer Squadron Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning noncommissioned officer in charge, provides care to Master Sgt. Heather Hunter, 517th Airlift Squadron first sergeant, while Airman 1st Class Andres Chicas, 773d CES HVAC technician, calls in a medical evacuation nine-line report for a post-attack reconnaissance and recovery scenario during exercise Tropic Tundra 26, May 14, 2026. Tropic Tundra is an Alaska-based exercise designed to enhance Mission Ready Airman capabilities and execute Agile Combat Employment operations in remote locations throughout the Alaskan Theater of Operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Owen Davies)