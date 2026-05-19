Tropic Tundra 26 PAR and Recovery scenario

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In a post-attack reconnaissance and recovery exercise scenario, U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Marcus Turner, 773d Civil Engineer Squadron pavements and construction equipment specialist, uses flags to mark an area surrounding a simulated unexploded ordnance during exercise Tropic Tundra 26, May 14, 2026. Tropic Tundra is an Alaska-based exercise designed to enhance Mission Ready Airman capabilities and execute Agile Combat Employment operations in remote locations throughout the Alaskan Theater of Operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Owen Davies)