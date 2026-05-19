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    Tropic Tundra 26 PAR and Recovery scenario [Image 2 of 7]

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    Tropic Tundra 26 PAR and Recovery scenario

    KODIAK, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Owen Davies 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Marcus Turner, 773d Civil Engineer Squadron pavements and construction equipment specialist, conducts Tactical Combat Casualty Care on a prosthetic abdominal wound worn by Senior Airman Daniel Craig, 673d Communications Squadron agile communications operator, in a post-attack reconnaissance and recovery scenario during exercise Tropic Tundra 26, May 14, 2026. Tropic Tundra is an Alaska-based exercise designed to enhance Mission Ready Airman capabilities and execute Agile Combat Employment operations in remote locations throughout the Alaskan Theater of Operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Owen Davies)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 21:13
    Photo ID: 9696472
    VIRIN: 260514-F-IW449-1116
    Resolution: 4336x2885
    Size: 2.78 MB
    Location: KODIAK, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Tropic Tundra 26 PAR and Recovery scenario [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Owen Davies, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Tropic Tundra 26 PAR and Recovery scenario
    Tropic Tundra 26 PAR and Recovery scenario
    Tropic Tundra 26 PAR and Recovery scenario
    Tropic Tundra 26 PAR and Recovery scenario
    Tropic Tundra 26 PAR and Recovery scenario
    Tropic Tundra 26 PAR and Recovery scenario
    Tropic Tundra 26 PAR and Recovery scenario

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    TAGS

    JBER
    PAR
    MRA
    3rd AEW
    ACE
    Alaska

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