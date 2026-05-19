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    Commanding General Reception [Image 9 of 9]

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    Commanding General Reception

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas White 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Ahmed Williamson, former Commanding General of Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island and Eastern Recruiting Region, receives a gift from one of his guests during the Commanding General Reception following the change of command ceremony. The reception was held as a hail and farewell to Brig. Gen. Ahmed Williamson as he moves on to his next command. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas White)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 16:30
    Photo ID: 9696001
    VIRIN: 260519-M-HQ355-1285
    Resolution: 5227x3485
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Commanding General Reception [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Nicholas White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    MCRDPI, Parris Island, Commanding General, Reception, Change of Command

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