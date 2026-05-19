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U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Ahmed Williamson, former Commanding General of Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island and Eastern Recruiting Region, and his wife Matrice Williamson receives a gift from the staff at Quarters One during the Commanding General Reception following the change of command ceremony. The reception was held as a hail and farewell to Brig. Gen. Ahmed Williamson as he moves on to his next command. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Claudell)