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U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen Lance Langfeldt, Commanding General of Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island and Eastern Recruiting Region, welcomes guests to the Commanding General Reception following the change of command ceremony on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, SC, May 19, 2026. The reception was held as a hail and farewell to Brig. Gen. Ahmed Williamson as he moves on to his next command. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Claudell)