U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Ahmed Williamson, former Commanding General of Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island and Eastern Recruiting Region (left) and his wife Matrice Williamson, is presented a gift drawn by members of MCRDPI Communication and Strategy Operations. The reception was held as a hail and farewell to Brig. Gen. Ahmed Williamson as he moves on to his next command. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas White)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2026 16:30
|Photo ID:
|9695998
|VIRIN:
|260519-M-HQ355-1273
|Resolution:
|6301x4201
|Size:
|3.05 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Commanding General Reception [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Nicholas White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.