U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Ahmed Williamson, former Commanding General of Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island and Eastern Recruiting Region, and his wife Matrice Williamson, gives a speech during the Commanding General Reception following the change of command ceremony on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, SC, May 19, 2026. The reception was held as a hail and farewell to Brig. Gen. Ahmed Williamson as he moves on to his next command. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Claudell)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2026 16:30
|Photo ID:
|9695969
|VIRIN:
|260519-M-HQ355-1110
|Resolution:
|7017x4680
|Size:
|5.56 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Commanding General Reception [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Jacob Claudell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.