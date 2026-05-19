Fort Bliss FMWR Armed Forces Day Parade highlights community partnership

Maj. Gen. Curtis Taylor, left, and newly assumed Command Sgt. Maj. Carvet Tate, the 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss senior command team, walk the FMWR Armed Forces Day Parade route at Fort Bliss, Texas, May 16, 2026. The senior leaders' participation in the event underscored their commitment to fostering strong ties between the military installation and the local community. The annual parade offered residents an opportunity to celebrate military service and view diverse displays of civic and military pride.
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2026 14:55
|Photo ID:
|9695489
|VIRIN:
|260516-A-KV967-1032
|Resolution:
|2100x1680
|Size:
|969.46 KB
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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