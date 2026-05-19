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    Fort Bliss FMWR Armed Forces Day Parade highlights community partnership [Image 12 of 12]

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    Fort Bliss FMWR Armed Forces Day Parade highlights community partnership

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2026

    Photo by David Poe  

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    Maj. Gen. Curtis Taylor, left, and newly assumed Command Sgt. Maj. Carvet Tate, the 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss senior command team, walk the FMWR Armed Forces Day Parade route at Fort Bliss, Texas, May 16, 2026. The senior leaders' participation in the event underscored their commitment to fostering strong ties between the military installation and the local community. The annual parade offered residents an opportunity to celebrate military service and view diverse displays of civic and military pride.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 14:55
    Photo ID: 9695489
    VIRIN: 260516-A-KV967-1032
    Resolution: 2100x1680
    Size: 969.46 KB
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fort Bliss FMWR Armed Forces Day Parade highlights community partnership [Image 12 of 12], by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fort Bliss FMWR Armed Forces Day Parade highlights community partnership
    Fort Bliss FMWR Armed Forces Day Parade highlights community partnership
    Fort Bliss FMWR Armed Forces Day Parade highlights community partnership
    Fort Bliss FMWR Armed Forces Day Parade highlights community partnership
    Fort Bliss FMWR Armed Forces Day Parade highlights community partnership
    Fort Bliss FMWR Armed Forces Day Parade highlights community partnership
    Fort Bliss FMWR Armed Forces Day Parade highlights community partnership
    Fort Bliss FMWR Armed Forces Day Parade highlights community partnership
    Fort Bliss FMWR Armed Forces Day Parade highlights community partnership
    Fort Bliss FMWR Armed Forces Day Parade highlights community partnership
    Fort Bliss FMWR Armed Forces Day Parade highlights community partnership
    Fort Bliss FMWR Armed Forces Day Parade highlights community partnership

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