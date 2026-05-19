A Soldier assigned to the 2nd Squadron, 13th Cavalry Regiment, helps a young attendee wearing a Combat Vehicle Crewman (CVC) helmet climb down from a static vehicle display during the Fort Bliss Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Armed Forces Day Parade and celebration at Fort Bliss, Texas, May 16, 2026. The hands-on static displays provided the El Paso community a unique opportunity to interact with servicemembers and explore military equipment up close.
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2026 14:55
|Photo ID:
|9695487
|VIRIN:
|260516-A-KV967-1028
|Resolution:
|2100x1400
|Size:
|824.58 KB
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Bliss FMWR Armed Forces Day Parade highlights community partnership [Image 12 of 12], by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.