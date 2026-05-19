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    Fort Bliss FMWR Armed Forces Day Parade highlights community partnership [Image 11 of 12]

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    Fort Bliss FMWR Armed Forces Day Parade highlights community partnership

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2026

    Photo by David Poe  

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    A Soldier assigned to the 2nd Squadron, 13th Cavalry Regiment, helps a young attendee wearing a Combat Vehicle Crewman (CVC) helmet climb down from a static vehicle display during the Fort Bliss Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Armed Forces Day Parade and celebration at Fort Bliss, Texas, May 16, 2026. The hands-on static displays provided the El Paso community a unique opportunity to interact with servicemembers and explore military equipment up close.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 14:55
    Photo ID: 9695487
    VIRIN: 260516-A-KV967-1028
    Resolution: 2100x1400
    Size: 824.58 KB
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fort Bliss FMWR Armed Forces Day Parade highlights community partnership [Image 12 of 12], by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fort Bliss FMWR Armed Forces Day Parade highlights community partnership
    Fort Bliss FMWR Armed Forces Day Parade highlights community partnership
    Fort Bliss FMWR Armed Forces Day Parade highlights community partnership
    Fort Bliss FMWR Armed Forces Day Parade highlights community partnership
    Fort Bliss FMWR Armed Forces Day Parade highlights community partnership
    Fort Bliss FMWR Armed Forces Day Parade highlights community partnership
    Fort Bliss FMWR Armed Forces Day Parade highlights community partnership
    Fort Bliss FMWR Armed Forces Day Parade highlights community partnership
    Fort Bliss FMWR Armed Forces Day Parade highlights community partnership
    Fort Bliss FMWR Armed Forces Day Parade highlights community partnership
    Fort Bliss FMWR Armed Forces Day Parade highlights community partnership
    Fort Bliss FMWR Armed Forces Day Parade highlights community partnership

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