Fort Bliss FMWR Armed Forces Day Parade highlights community partnership

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Soldier assigned to the 2nd Squadron, 13th Cavalry Regiment, helps a young attendee wearing a Combat Vehicle Crewman (CVC) helmet climb down from a static vehicle display during the Fort Bliss Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Armed Forces Day Parade and celebration at Fort Bliss, Texas, May 16, 2026. The hands-on static displays provided the El Paso community a unique opportunity to interact with servicemembers and explore military equipment up close.