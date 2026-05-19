Fort Bliss FMWR Armed Forces Day Parade highlights community partnership

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Col. Mike Soyka, the Fort Bliss garrison commander, waves to spectators from a classic Ford Mustang while driving along the route of the Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Armed Forces Day Parade and celebration at Fort Bliss, Texas, May 16, 2026. The garrison command team's participation in the parade underscores installation leadership's commitment to building strong relationships with the surrounding El Paso community. The annual event offered military families and local residents an opportunity to gather, celebrate the armed forces, and view diverse displays of civic and military pride.